Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

5/18/2021 – Myovant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/13/2021 – Myovant Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Myovant Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Myovant Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Myovant Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 763,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,600. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,334,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

