Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

4/29/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

4/26/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00.

4/23/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $93.00.

4/22/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $66.00 to $77.00.

4/16/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $76.00.

4/6/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Opportunistic acquisitions over the past year have strengthened Schwab’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings in the upcoming quarters. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to higher client assets and rise in brokerage accounts, which in turn is improving the company's market share. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent.”

4/5/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – The Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

3/31/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,195,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock valued at $109,004,915. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

