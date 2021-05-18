Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Sells $16,903.70 in Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $16,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 784,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on RESN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.
Resonant Company Profile
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
