Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce sales of $1.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.50 million. Resonant reported sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $7.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $8.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Resonant has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

