Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROIC stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

