Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 5,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

