Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 5,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.68.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.80.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
