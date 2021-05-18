Reviewing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Solar and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.06 billion 2.51 -$114.93 million $1.48 48.91 Netlist $26.10 million 18.67 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -28.25

Netlist has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Solar. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 6.38% 9.49% 6.95% Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99%

Volatility and Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Solar and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 4 7 6 0 2.12 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $95.06, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 33.63%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Netlist.

Summary

First Solar beats Netlist on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

