Reviewing Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidity Services and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 41.36%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 4.80 -$3.77 million $0.12 234.50 LiveWorld $7.37 million 0.41 -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -1.83% 2.17% 1.27% LiveWorld 1.13% 12.02% 3.83%

Summary

Liquidity Services beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

