Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 7.6%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.88. 2,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 619,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

A number of research firms have commented on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.