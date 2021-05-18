REVV Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. REVV has a market cap of $58.92 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00098987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.63 or 0.01477354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00118730 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.