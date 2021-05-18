Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Insider Craig Wehr Sells 4,026 Shares

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38.

Craig Wehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48.

Shares of RXN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 722,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

