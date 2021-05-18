RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Down 2.4%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.22 ($17.91) and last traded at €15.22 ($17.91). 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.60 ($18.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 143.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.94.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

