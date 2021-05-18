Richard A. Heyman Sells 498 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $12,484.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,320. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
ORIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.