Richard A. Heyman Sells 498 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $12,484.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,320. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.