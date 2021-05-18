Richard Tong Sells 2,500 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NV5 Global stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,837. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in NV5 Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.