Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,434.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $96,536.30 and $13,434.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.99 or 0.00058066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00381816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00228062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01296529 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044801 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

