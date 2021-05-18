RING X PLATFORM Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $24.53 million and $6.00 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00100003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01495199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00064950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00119095 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

