Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up 2.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

