Rivetz (RVT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $484,836.71 and $1,299.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00094386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.94 or 0.01465786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00119330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

