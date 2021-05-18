Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Robert Half International worth $26,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

