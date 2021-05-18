Robert R. Wright Sells 4,500 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,865. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

