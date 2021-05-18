Robert Taglich Purchases 20,000 Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Robert Taglich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,274,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 268,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,200. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

