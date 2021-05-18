Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 2,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 493,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

