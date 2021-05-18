Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks Sells 13,326 Shares

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

NASDAQ RCKY traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $396.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

