Roger S. Jewkes Sells 30,000 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FNF traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. 42,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 41,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.