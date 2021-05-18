Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.68. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 186,959 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.45.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.