Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $29.56 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,351,000 after buying an additional 551,775 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 111.7% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.