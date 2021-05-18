Royal Bank of Canada Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.65.

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.38. 20,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,500. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$12.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.11.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

