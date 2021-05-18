Royal Bank of Canada Increases WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$22.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WIR.U. TD Securities upped their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.75 price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

WIR.U stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.30. 1,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$17.60.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

