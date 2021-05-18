Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.52.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$122.92. 933,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,388. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.18. The firm has a market cap of C$175.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,560.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

