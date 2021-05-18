Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.52.
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$122.92. 933,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,388. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.18. The firm has a market cap of C$175.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.60.
In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,560.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
