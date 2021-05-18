Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.93.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:RCL opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.
About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.
