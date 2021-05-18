Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.