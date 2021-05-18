Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.78.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

