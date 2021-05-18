Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.99

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 2894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROYMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

