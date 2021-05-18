RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

