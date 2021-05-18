Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Cap of $357,166.01

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $95.52 or 0.00223139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $357,166.01 and approximately $85,716.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00092597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00396112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00230922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01392525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

