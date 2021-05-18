RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. RumbleON updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. RumbleON has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at $461,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

