Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

