Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

RYAAY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.52. 5,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,764. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $121.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $42,042,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

