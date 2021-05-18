Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.
RYAAY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.52. 5,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,764. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $121.40.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
