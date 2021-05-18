Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. 5,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.67. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $8,182,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

