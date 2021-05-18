RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RYB Education in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RYB Education by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RYB Education by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

