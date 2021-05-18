Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $5,107.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,156.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.09 or 0.07523374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $980.86 or 0.02442619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.00667078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00195647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00757277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00661463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.00570917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006997 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,773,806 coins and its circulating supply is 29,656,494 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.