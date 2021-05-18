SAF-Holland (SFQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SAF-Holland (ETR: SFQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – SAF-Holland was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – SAF-Holland was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – SAF-Holland was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – SAF-Holland was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – SAF-Holland was given a new €19.30 ($22.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – SAF-Holland was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – SAF-Holland was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – SAF-Holland was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – SAF-Holland was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SFQ traded down €0.33 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.00 ($15.29). The stock had a trading volume of 162,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland SE has a one year low of €4.60 ($5.41) and a one year high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $590.13 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.63.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

