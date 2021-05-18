SAFE DEAL Trading 27.7% Lower This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $131,137.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00010951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00092597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00396112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00230922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01392525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047167 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 540,928 coins and its circulating supply is 513,786 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

