SAFE2 Tops One Day Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00092228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00391181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00230093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.45 or 0.01337388 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

