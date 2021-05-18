SafeCoin (SAFE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $231.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $231.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.12 or 1.00617220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052196 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.09 or 0.01553482 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00712736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00419176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00313309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006359 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.