SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0165 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $344,124.01 and $187.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003791 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,795,906 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

