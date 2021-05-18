SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and approximately $27.58 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00092042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00385695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00232560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.76 or 0.01338057 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.01155106 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

