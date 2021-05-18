SafePal (SFP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.59 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00004415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $204.44 million and $17.59 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00172836 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004371 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029570 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006378 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003655 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.