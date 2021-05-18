Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 880 ($11.50).

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Safestore stock traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 940.50 ($12.29). 204,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 840.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 804.30.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

