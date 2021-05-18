saffron.finance Trading Down 37.4% Over Last Week (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $70.35 million and $1.77 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for about $780.64 or 0.01907390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,650 coins and its circulating supply is 90,120 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

