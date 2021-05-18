salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $300.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $300.00 price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.92 and a 200 day moving average of $228.10. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after buying an additional 82,138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.